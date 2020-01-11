Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
Lotte JAUNSLAVIETIS


1923 - 2020
Lotte JAUNSLAVIETIS Obituary
LOTTE JAUNSLAVIETIS

(Charlotte)

Formerly of Dunlop



1 May 1923 - 6 January 2020



Wife of Alfreds (dec).

Mother and mother-in-law to

Eryka and Mike Garbutt.

Granny to Jaime and James (Colin)

Garbutt of Bungendore, and Anne and Nicky

Rowlands (Garbutt) of Macgregor,

great-grandmother to Amelie, Elodie and Finn.



Thanks to the wonderful staff at Kangara Waters

for their kindness and caring during Lotte's stay.



The funeral service for Lotte will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

17 January 2020, commencing at 11 am.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
