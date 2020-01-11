|
|
LOTTE JAUNSLAVIETIS
(Charlotte)
Formerly of Dunlop
1 May 1923 - 6 January 2020
Wife of Alfreds (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law to
Eryka and Mike Garbutt.
Granny to Jaime and James (Colin)
Garbutt of Bungendore, and Anne and Nicky
Rowlands (Garbutt) of Macgregor,
great-grandmother to Amelie, Elodie and Finn.
Thanks to the wonderful staff at Kangara Waters
for their kindness and caring during Lotte's stay.
The funeral service for Lotte will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
17 January 2020, commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020