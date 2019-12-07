Home
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:30 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Louise GOSS


1964 - 2019
Louise GOSS Obituary
LOUISE AUDRIE GOSS

30 May 1964 - 4 December 2019



The world just lost a legend.

Louise was born to horrible parents.

Youngest sister to Judith and Brian.

Mama to Rebecca and Bonnie.

Beloved Nannie to Ivana.

She hated the neighbours, loved to drink,

smoke, dance and swear. Told filthy jokes,

hilarious stories, lived a life of a rockstar

but most importantly she was a survivor.



Fiercely determined, a lover of loud music,

black and white movies, gardening, a

dedicated, passionate disability and

community carer that went above and beyond

for her clients, family and especially her niece.

She will be forever remembered by those who were lucky enough to have known her.



Rock in peace Mummy.

We love you to the moon and back.



The funeral service for Louise will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

11 December 2019, commencing at 4:30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
