LOUISE AUDRIE GOSS
30 May 1964 - 4 December 2019
The world just lost a legend.
Louise was born to horrible parents.
Youngest sister to Judith and Brian.
Mama to Rebecca and Bonnie.
Beloved Nannie to Ivana.
She hated the neighbours, loved to drink,
smoke, dance and swear. Told filthy jokes,
hilarious stories, lived a life of a rockstar
but most importantly she was a survivor.
Fiercely determined, a lover of loud music,
black and white movies, gardening, a
dedicated, passionate disability and
community carer that went above and beyond
for her clients, family and especially her niece.
She will be forever remembered by those who were lucky enough to have known her.
Rock in peace Mummy.
We love you to the moon and back.
The funeral service for Louise will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
11 December 2019, commencing at 4:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019