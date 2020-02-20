|
Louisa Jean Richards (nee Hamilton) 6 February 1926 - 14 February 2020 Passed away peacefully at Queanbeyan Heritage Care Nursing Home. Formerly of 'Kashmir" Culcairn NSW. Dearly loved wife of Leslie Norman (dec). Much loved mother of Christina (Chris) and Gary (dec), Lesley and Quentin. Loved grandma of Danielle (Poss) and Mikeal and Jenifer (Jen). Great grandma of Toby. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. "Forever In Our Hearts and Mind" The graveside funeral service for Louisa will be held at Yerong Creek Cemetery, Mittagong Yerong Creek Road, Yerong Creek on Monday, 24th February 2020, commencing at 11:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2020