LOUISE LARNACH COLVIN Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19th 2020 in Sydney. Aged 36 years. It is with great sadness that our family shares this news. Daughter to Peter and Elizabeth (Libby), beloved sister to Jack and George, sister-in-law to Janita and Cathy, unicorn aunt to Jemima. Friend and so much more to many. A private ceremony was held in Canberra with immediate family on Monday, March 30th. A celebration of her life will take place later in the year. Louise's kind and caring legacy will live on through us all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Aspect Australia. Live Life & Follow No One
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 9, 2020