Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Lourdes DORONILA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lourdes DORONILA


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lourdes DORONILA Obituary
LOURDES VISAYAS DORONILA

13 August 1927 - 14 July 2019



Loving Wife of Amando.

Adored Mother of Augustine,

Maria and Andrew.

Lola to Katie and Ben and a

Mother to Sister-in-law Hazel.



Passed away peacefully

with family by her side.



A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving

for the life of Lourdes will be offered in

St Matthews Catholic Church,

Chewings Street, Page on FRIDAY

19 July 2019 commencing at 3.30pm.



A Rosary will be held at the

Belconnen Chapel,101 Nettlefold Street,

Belconnen on Thursday

18 July 2019 from 7.30pm.



In lieu of flowers

donations to

www.carersact.org.au/donate



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.