|
|
LOURDES VISAYAS DORONILA
13 August 1927 - 14 July 2019
Loving Wife of Amando.
Adored Mother of Augustine,
Maria and Andrew.
Lola to Katie and Ben and a
Mother to Sister-in-law Hazel.
Passed away peacefully
with family by her side.
A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving
for the life of Lourdes will be offered in
St Matthews Catholic Church,
Chewings Street, Page on FRIDAY
19 July 2019 commencing at 3.30pm.
A Rosary will be held at the
Belconnen Chapel,101 Nettlefold Street,
Belconnen on Thursday
18 July 2019 from 7.30pm.
In lieu of flowers
donations to
www.carersact.org.au/donate
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019