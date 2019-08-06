|
LUCIANA BALZANO Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2nd 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Yallambee Lodge Cooma. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of LUCIANO (dec), mother and mother-in-law to Sonia and Robert, Sandy and Craig. Adored Nonna to Cain, Locky and Paisley, Elliot, Jake and Georgia. The relatives and friends of the late LUCIANA BALZANO are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Cooma, on Saturday August 10th 2019 commencing at 11:00 am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to Cooma Lawn Cemetery. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 6, 2019