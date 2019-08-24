|
|
LUCY MANIAM KINLOCH
20 January 1939 - 19 August 2019
Beloved wife of Hector (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Robert & Lara, Elizabeth, Eleanor & Steve
Loving Grandma of Maya and Felix
Educator, gym enthusiast, volunteer
A friend to many
A full life - well lived
Forever in our hearts
A celebration of Lucy's life will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street, Mitchell
Wednesday 28 August 2019
commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to
Barnardos or your favourite charity.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019