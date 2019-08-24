Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Lucy KINLOCH


1939 - 2019
Lucy KINLOCH Obituary
LUCY MANIAM KINLOCH

20 January 1939 - 19 August 2019



Beloved wife of Hector (dec)

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Robert & Lara, Elizabeth, Eleanor & Steve

Loving Grandma of Maya and Felix

Educator, gym enthusiast, volunteer

A friend to many



A full life - well lived

Forever in our hearts



A celebration of Lucy's life will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium

Sandford Street, Mitchell

Wednesday 28 August 2019

commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to

Barnardos or your favourite charity.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
