Ludmila ZAWARTKO


1924 - 2019
Ludmila ZAWARTKO Obituary
LUDMILA ZAWARTKO



Passed away peacefully

24 October 2019

Aged 94



Devoted wife of Jozef 'Karol' (dec).

Beloved mother of Zofia and Andrew

Much loved mother-in-law to

Edward and Danuta.



Loving Babcia to Mark, Joanna,

Sabrina and Edward and Pra-Babcia

to Zara and Ryan.



Affectionately known in her neighbourhood

and at Lyneham High as Mrs Z

will be missed by her many relatives

and friends.



The funeral service will be held at

John Paul II Polish Catholic Centre

Goyder Street, Narrabundah

on FRIDAY 1 November 2019,

commencing at 11.00am.



Rosary will be recited at Tobin Brothers

Chapel 101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on THURSDAY 31 October 2019,

commencing at 5.30pm



A truly remarkable life, well lived.

Rest in Peace.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
