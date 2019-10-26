|
|
LUDMILA ZAWARTKO
Passed away peacefully
24 October 2019
Aged 94
Devoted wife of Jozef 'Karol' (dec).
Beloved mother of Zofia and Andrew
Much loved mother-in-law to
Edward and Danuta.
Loving Babcia to Mark, Joanna,
Sabrina and Edward and Pra-Babcia
to Zara and Ryan.
Affectionately known in her neighbourhood
and at Lyneham High as Mrs Z
will be missed by her many relatives
and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
John Paul II Polish Catholic Centre
Goyder Street, Narrabundah
on FRIDAY 1 November 2019,
commencing at 11.00am.
Rosary will be recited at Tobin Brothers
Chapel 101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on THURSDAY 31 October 2019,
commencing at 5.30pm
A truly remarkable life, well lived.
Rest in Peace.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019