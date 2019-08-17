Home
Luigi BARLETTA


1937 - 2019
Luigi BARLETTA Obituary
LUIGI BARLETTA

9 July 1937 - 13 August 2019



Loved husband of Antonietta.

Loved and loving father and father-in-law

of Alessandra (dec), Lisa, Sylvia,

Angelo, Dale and Stuart.

Dearly loved Nonno of Ethan, Caitlyn,

Joshua, Allaster and Elliot.



Forever in our hearts, may he rest in peace



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life

of Luigi will be held in

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

93 Burdekin Ave, Amaroo

on THURSDAY 22 August 2019

commencing at 11am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
