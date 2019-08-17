|
|
LUIGI BARLETTA
9 July 1937 - 13 August 2019
Loved husband of Antonietta.
Loved and loving father and father-in-law
of Alessandra (dec), Lisa, Sylvia,
Angelo, Dale and Stuart.
Dearly loved Nonno of Ethan, Caitlyn,
Joshua, Allaster and Elliot.
Forever in our hearts, may he rest in peace
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life
of Luigi will be held in
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
93 Burdekin Ave, Amaroo
on THURSDAY 22 August 2019
commencing at 11am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Woden Cemetery, Justinian St, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019