Home
Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUIS DA SILVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUIS DA SILVA

Add a Memory
LUIS DA SILVA Obituary
LUIS ASSIS DA SILVA

Born 16 February 1940

Peacefully passed away surrounded

by his family, 16 January 2020.



Beloved husband of Olivia.

Much loved father, father-in-law and

grandfather to Ulisses and Elizabeth,

Carla and Eddy, Luis, Miguel,

Daniel and Matteo.



We saw you suffer and we watched you fade.

Our admiration and love grew stronger,

as you fought so hard to stay.



Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff

on Ward 5A at The Canberra Hospital.



The funeral service for Luis will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

29 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -