|
|
LUIS ASSIS DA SILVA
Born 16 February 1940
Peacefully passed away surrounded
by his family, 16 January 2020.
Beloved husband of Olivia.
Much loved father, father-in-law and
grandfather to Ulisses and Elizabeth,
Carla and Eddy, Luis, Miguel,
Daniel and Matteo.
We saw you suffer and we watched you fade.
Our admiration and love grew stronger,
as you fought so hard to stay.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff
on Ward 5A at The Canberra Hospital.
The funeral service for Luis will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
29 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
