Luke GRIMMOND


1976 - 2019
Luke GRIMMOND Obituary
LUKE DAVID GRIMMOND

Aged 42 years.



Loved and loving husband of Nicole.

Much loved father of

Molly, Zac, Emma and Josh.



Son of Anne and Graham and

brother of Simone, Brent and Chantelle.

Nephew to his uncle and aunties and

much loved by all his nieces and nephews.



We will miss your advice,

laughter and friendship.

We will never forget you.



The funeral service for Luke will be held in

the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,

RMC Duntroon on Monday,

11 November 2019, commencing at 10 am.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
