|
|
LUKE DAVID GRIMMOND
Aged 42 years.
Loved and loving husband of Nicole.
Much loved father of
Molly, Zac, Emma and Josh.
Son of Anne and Graham and
brother of Simone, Brent and Chantelle.
Nephew to his uncle and aunties and
much loved by all his nieces and nephews.
We will miss your advice,
laughter and friendship.
We will never forget you.
The funeral service for Luke will be held in
the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,
RMC Duntroon on Monday,
11 November 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019