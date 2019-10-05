Home
Luke MAHON


1961 - 2019
Luke MAHON Obituary
LUKE JOSEPH MAHON

29 April 1961 - 3 October 2019



Cherished husband of Elizabeth

Adored father of

Damien, Niall, Peter and David.

Beloved son of Luke (RIP) and Angela.

Loved brother of

John, Eddie, Robert, Mary and Angela.



Passed away peacefully

surrounded by family.



Thanks to Canberra Hospital,

Clare Holland House,

and all involved in Luke's care.



He will be dearly missed and

forever in our hearts.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner of

Antill Street and Phillip Avenue, Watson

on Friday, 11 October 2019, at 11 am.

Followed by burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
