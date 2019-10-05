|
|
LUKE JOSEPH MAHON
29 April 1961 - 3 October 2019
Cherished husband of Elizabeth
Adored father of
Damien, Niall, Peter and David.
Beloved son of Luke (RIP) and Angela.
Loved brother of
John, Eddie, Robert, Mary and Angela.
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by family.
Thanks to Canberra Hospital,
Clare Holland House,
and all involved in Luke's care.
He will be dearly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner of
Antill Street and Phillip Avenue, Watson
on Friday, 11 October 2019, at 11 am.
Followed by burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019