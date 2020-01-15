Home
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Resources
Lyle Robert HARDY


1939 - 2020
Lyle Robert HARDY Obituary
LYLE ROBERT HARDY 'MOOSE'

RAAF SGT ( Retired )

Aged 80 Years



Loved and loving husband of Glenys

for 59 years.

Cherished father and father-in-law of

Cathy & Peter, Trish & Sam, Carolyn &

Vernon, John & Sharon, and Peter.

Dearly loved grandfather of 14, and

great grandfather of 5.

'Daddy' to Millie.



Thank you for being the best example of

a kind, generous and good man.



We will love and miss you every day.



Special thanks to the beautiful family

at Villaggio Sant' Antonio for caring

for Lyle with genuine love

and extraordinary compassion.



The Funeral Service for Lyle will be held in

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Chewings Street Page,

on SATURDAY, 18 January 2020

commencing at 10am.

Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Medals to be worn.



Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
