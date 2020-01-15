|
|
LYLE ROBERT HARDY 'MOOSE'
RAAF SGT ( Retired )
Aged 80 Years
Loved and loving husband of Glenys
for 59 years.
Cherished father and father-in-law of
Cathy & Peter, Trish & Sam, Carolyn &
Vernon, John & Sharon, and Peter.
Dearly loved grandfather of 14, and
great grandfather of 5.
'Daddy' to Millie.
Thank you for being the best example of
a kind, generous and good man.
We will love and miss you every day.
Special thanks to the beautiful family
at Villaggio Sant' Antonio for caring
for Lyle with genuine love
and extraordinary compassion.
The Funeral Service for Lyle will be held in
St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Chewings Street Page,
on SATURDAY, 18 January 2020
commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Medals to be worn.
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020