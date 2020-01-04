|
|
LYNETTE (LYN) HORVAT
Aged 76
Lyn passed away suddenly Christmas Day
2019, following recent health issues.
Beloved wife of Janez (dec. 2006).
Loved father of Peter and Lee-Anne.
Adored Nan to Alexandra and Olivia.
Lovingly remembered by Margaret,
David, Jodie and Felicity.
A truly caring person who never said no
to helping anyone.
Prayers and thoughts will be offered at
Norwood Park Crematorium 65 Sandford St,
Mitchell on Wednesday 8 January 2020,
commencing at 10.30am.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020