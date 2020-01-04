Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette HORVAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette HORVAT


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lynette HORVAT Obituary
LYNETTE (LYN) HORVAT



Aged 76



Lyn passed away suddenly Christmas Day

2019, following recent health issues.



Beloved wife of Janez (dec. 2006).

Loved father of Peter and Lee-Anne.

Adored Nan to Alexandra and Olivia.

Lovingly remembered by Margaret,

David, Jodie and Felicity.



A truly caring person who never said no

to helping anyone.



Prayers and thoughts will be offered at

Norwood Park Crematorium 65 Sandford St,

Mitchell on Wednesday 8 January 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -