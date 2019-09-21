|
Lynette Ellen Rutherford
10 June 1956 - 14 September 2019
A truly good woman.
Much loved mother, grandmother,
daughter, sister and aunty of
Todd, Kara, Nina, Shirley, Anne,
Peter, Wendy, Diane, Darren, Sharon,
Phillip, Karen, Zoe, Dane, Rhys and Jade.
Taken From Friends And Family Too Soon...
Kind, Honest And Fun Loving...
Dearly Missed And Fondly Remembered.
The funeral service for Lyn will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park,
65 Sanford St. Mitchell.
on WEDNESDAY 25th September 2019,
commencing 1:30pm.
At the conclusion of the service, burial will take place in the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sanford St. Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019