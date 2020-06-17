Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Lanyon Drive
Jerrabomberra

Magdalena BEER


1929 - 2020
Magdalena BEER Obituary
Magdalena Beer



7 November 1929 - 15 June 2020



Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec).



Adored mother and mother-in-law of

Renate (dec), Brigitte & Ian, Barbara & John,

Magdalena (dec) & Bernie, Maria (dec),

Michael & Chris,

Rick & Terri and Kristina & Mark.



Dearest Oma of all her grandchildren and

great grandchildren.



An exemplary life



A graveside funeral service for Magdalena will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive Jerrabomberra, on Friday 19 June 2020, commencing at 11:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
