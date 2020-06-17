|
|
Magdalena Beer
7 November 1929 - 15 June 2020
Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec).
Adored mother and mother-in-law of
Renate (dec), Brigitte & Ian, Barbara & John,
Magdalena (dec) & Bernie, Maria (dec),
Michael & Chris,
Rick & Terri and Kristina & Mark.
Dearest Oma of all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
An exemplary life
A graveside funeral service for Magdalena will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive Jerrabomberra, on Friday 19 June 2020, commencing at 11:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020