Magdalene FREDE


1936 - 2019
Magdalene FREDE Obituary
Anna Magdalene Elisabeth Frede



Fondly known as Elisabeth



29 February 1936 - 2 August 2019



Wife of Karl (dec).

Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Roland & Lynette, Marita & Kevin,

Bernie & Mary and Robert & Jodi.

Dearly loved Oma to all her grandchildren and

great grandchildren.



At rest with the angels and never to be forgotten.



The funeral service for Elisabeth will be held at

St John the Baptist Lutheran Church,

Kinkora Place Queanbeyan on Thursday 8th August, commencing at 11am.



A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019
