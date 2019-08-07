|
|
Anna Magdalene Elisabeth Frede
Fondly known as Elisabeth
29 February 1936 - 2 August 2019
Wife of Karl (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Roland & Lynette, Marita & Kevin,
Bernie & Mary and Robert & Jodi.
Dearly loved Oma to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
At rest with the angels and never to be forgotten.
The funeral service for Elisabeth will be held at
St John the Baptist Lutheran Church,
Kinkora Place Queanbeyan on Thursday 8th August, commencing at 11am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019