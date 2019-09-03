|
|
MAHAMADDUMAGE NIHAL PERERA
23 October 1942 - 1 September 2019
Loved and loving husband of Sumitra.
Dearly beloved father of Ajith.
Father-in-law of Anuradha.
Adored grandfather of Samantha.
Always loved and will be sadly missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of the life of Nihal which will be held in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel, 75 Canberra Avenue,
Kingston on WEDNESDAY,
4 September 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 3, 2019