Mahamaddumage PERERA


1942 - 2019
Mahamaddumage PERERA Obituary
MAHAMADDUMAGE NIHAL PERERA

23 October 1942 - 1 September 2019



Loved and loving husband of Sumitra.

Dearly beloved father of Ajith.

Father-in-law of Anuradha.

Adored grandfather of Samantha.



Always loved and will be sadly missed.



Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of the life of Nihal which will be held in the

Tobin Brothers Chapel, 75 Canberra Avenue,

Kingston on WEDNESDAY,

4 September 2019, commencing at 11.00am.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 3, 2019
