Maher Pyrke
Kilash
26.09.1995 - 25.04.2020 Son of Mary Maher and Adrian Pyrke, brother of Dominic, partner of Mina, nephew of Michael and Robyn Maher. Passed away peacefully at home in Hobart with his family after an extended illness. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Much loved by family and friends. Thank you to the many medical and nursing staff in Canberra, Hobart and Peter Mac (Melbourne) who provided such dedicated care.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 28, 2020