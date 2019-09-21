Home
1928 - 2019
MAISIE SAUNDERS

'Peg'

7 November 1928 - 19 September 2019



Passed away peacefully in Canberra.

Loving wife of Alan (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Row, Ian (dec), Janice, Darrell and Wayne.

Nanna to Esther, Geordie, Heather, Leah, Ryan, Austen, Kirra and Robert.

Great-nanna to Ryan, Jordan, Ashley, Layla and Chase.



Forever in our hearts



The celebration of Peg's life will be held at Queanbeyan Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra, on THURSDAY, 26 September 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
