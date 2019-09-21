|
|
MAISIE SAUNDERS
'Peg'
7 November 1928 - 19 September 2019
Passed away peacefully in Canberra.
Loving wife of Alan (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Row, Ian (dec), Janice, Darrell and Wayne.
Nanna to Esther, Geordie, Heather, Leah, Ryan, Austen, Kirra and Robert.
Great-nanna to Ryan, Jordan, Ashley, Layla and Chase.
Forever in our hearts
The celebration of Peg's life will be held at Queanbeyan Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra, on THURSDAY, 26 September 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019