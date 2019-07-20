Home
Manda MRVCIC


1926 - 2019
Manda MRVCIC Obituary
MANDA MRVCIC

5 August 1926- 16 July 2019



Beloved wife of Antun (dec)

Adored Mother of Zdenka,Maria,

Visnja and Jelica .

Cherished Grandmother.



Always in our hearts,

never to be forgotten.



The Mass in thanksgiving

for the life of Manda will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street, Farrer.

on WEDNSDAY 24 July 2019

commencing at 12:30pm

Rosary will be recited in the Church

before the service at 12pm



At conclution of the Mass,

burial will take place at 2pm

Queanbeyan cemetery,

Lanyon drive



Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
