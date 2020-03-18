|
|
MANDY JANE EVERED
also known as
STEVIE JANE
19 August 1966 - 15 March 2020
Much loved mother of Zoe,
Georgia and Isabella.
Daughter of John and Geraldine.
Step-daughter of Debra and Rex.
Loved sister of Stephen and Victoria
and sister-in-law to Kirrily and Scott.
Never a dull moment ....
Rest our darling girl
The funeral service for Stevie will be held in
The Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on Friday, 20 March 2020,
commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to Clare Holland House.
Our thanks to all those who cared
for and laughed with her.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020