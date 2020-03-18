Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
The Chapel at Gold Creek
O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls
View Map
MANDY EVERED


1966 - 2020
MANDY EVERED Obituary
MANDY JANE EVERED

also known as

STEVIE JANE

19 August 1966 - 15 March 2020



Much loved mother of Zoe,

Georgia and Isabella.

Daughter of John and Geraldine.

Step-daughter of Debra and Rex.

Loved sister of Stephen and Victoria

and sister-in-law to Kirrily and Scott.



Never a dull moment ....

Rest our darling girl



The funeral service for Stevie will be held in

The Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls on Friday, 20 March 2020,

commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Clare Holland House.



Our thanks to all those who cared

for and laughed with her.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
