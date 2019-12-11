|
|
MARA BEGIC
6.7.1934 - 8.12.2019
Passed peacefully after a short illness.
Much loved sister of Jela, Ana, Lucija
Marko and Ante (dec).
Beloved daughter of Pero (dec)
and Anica (dec).
Dearly loved sister-in-law and aunty.
Sincere thanks to Doctor's and staff at the
Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House
for their care and support during
this difficult time.
The Funeral Service for Mara will be held
in St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Beasley Street Farrer, on FRIDAY,
13 December 2019, at 12.30pm.
Burial will follow in the Headstone Section
at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Mitchell.
Rosary will also be recited on Friday at 12pm
at the above Church prior to the Service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation
to the Heart Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019