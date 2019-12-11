Home
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street
Farrer
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street
Farrer
Mara BEGIC


1934 - 2019
Mara BEGIC Obituary
MARA BEGIC

6.7.1934 - 8.12.2019



Passed peacefully after a short illness.



Much loved sister of Jela, Ana, Lucija

Marko and Ante (dec).

Beloved daughter of Pero (dec)

and Anica (dec).

Dearly loved sister-in-law and aunty.



Sincere thanks to Doctor's and staff at the

Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House

for their care and support during

this difficult time.



The Funeral Service for Mara will be held

in St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street Farrer, on FRIDAY,

13 December 2019, at 12.30pm.

Burial will follow in the Headstone Section

at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Mitchell.



Rosary will also be recited on Friday at 12pm

at the above Church prior to the Service.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation

to the Heart Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019
