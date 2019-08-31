|
|
MARGARET ALICE RANGECROFT (née Horton) Died peacefully at home 19th August 2019 aged 103. Loving wife and best friend of Jim (dec). Loving and wise mother and mother-in-law to Jeannie and David; Robert and Kerstin. Loving, wise, and affectionate grandmother to Ruthie and Juliet; Oliver, Claudine and Andrea; Stephen, Christina and Ben (dec). Adoring and admiring great-grandmother to Liam and Til; Olive and Grace; Lucas and Oscar; Stella. We loved your hilarious giggling sense of humour, your incredibly modern attitudes, and your abiding curiosity about all aspects of life. Very sincere thanks to all carers and medical staff, especially Dr Tina Blight.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019