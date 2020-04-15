|
Margaret Ann ('Lover')
Loved wife of Kevin and loving mother to Michael and Robert. Mother in law to Isabelle and Brian. Adored grandma to Liam, Cara and Ryan. Sister to Elizabeth and Heather (dec). Loved by all. A mighty giver of love. Happy days in her garden and engaging with those who stopped to admire her work and marvel at her own special beauty. An empathic, intelligent and passionate educator, Margaret fell in love as a teenager with the drama and tragedy of John Keats and his poetry. This gift flowered in abundance to a love of literature, of beauty and of truth for the remainder of her life. (Suddenly, I sense a quizzical and critical editorial gaze coming over my right shoulder as I write this.) An elegant figure with a steady and steely eye for the underprivileged, she was a fighter for the political left and social justice. Habits of a lifetime always put others first. A private funeral will be held for Margaret; a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 15, 2020