Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne GRADY

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne GRADY Obituary
Margaret Anne Grady 9 May 1957 - 12 October 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side. Loved wife of Terrence. Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Danny, Ben, Shawn and Alisha. Adored Nan to Cooper, Caleb, Logan, Hayden and Abigail. Loved sister of Dianne. The funeral service for Margaret will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on Monday 21st October, commencing at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.