|
|
Margaret Anne Grady 9 May 1957 - 12 October 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side. Loved wife of Terrence. Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Danny, Ben, Shawn and Alisha. Adored Nan to Cooper, Caleb, Logan, Hayden and Abigail. Loved sister of Dianne. The funeral service for Margaret will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on Monday 21st October, commencing at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 17, 2019