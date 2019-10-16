Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne WALL


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret Anne WALL Obituary
MARGARET ANNE WALL

Aged 86 Years



Beloved wife and best friend of Reg.

Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of

Carol and Gerard, Sandra and Greg,

Robyn and Scott.

Much loved Grandma of Rebecca, Carly,

Vanessa, Rachael, Annabelle,

Christopher and Nicholas



A beautiful nature, loving and kind,

A beautiful picture to leave behind.



A celebration of Margaret's life

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on MONDAY 21 October 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.