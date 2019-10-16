|
|
MARGARET ANNE WALL
Aged 86 Years
Beloved wife and best friend of Reg.
Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of
Carol and Gerard, Sandra and Greg,
Robyn and Scott.
Much loved Grandma of Rebecca, Carly,
Vanessa, Rachael, Annabelle,
Christopher and Nicholas
A beautiful nature, loving and kind,
A beautiful picture to leave behind.
A celebration of Margaret's life
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 21 October 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019