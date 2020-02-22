Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Margaret FULLER Obituary
DEBORAH MARGARET FULLER

(nee HENNING)



14 March 1953 - 17 February 2020



Died peacefully after a long illness

bravely borne



Beloved wife of Peter,

mother of Nicholas and Martin,

sister of Jane and Robert, sister-in-law of

Denise and Luke, aunt to their families.



The family extends its thanks to Deb's

doctors and the nursing staff at

National Capital Private Hospital.



Family and friends are invited to

celebrate Deb's life in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

TUESDAY 25 February 2020,

beginning at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers,donations to

Bosom Buddies or Bird Life Australia

would be welcome.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
