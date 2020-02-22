|
|
DEBORAH MARGARET FULLER
(nee HENNING)
14 March 1953 - 17 February 2020
Died peacefully after a long illness
bravely borne
Beloved wife of Peter,
mother of Nicholas and Martin,
sister of Jane and Robert, sister-in-law of
Denise and Luke, aunt to their families.
The family extends its thanks to Deb's
doctors and the nursing staff at
National Capital Private Hospital.
Family and friends are invited to
celebrate Deb's life in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
TUESDAY 25 February 2020,
beginning at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers,donations to
Bosom Buddies or Bird Life Australia
would be welcome.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020