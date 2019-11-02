|
|
MARGARET GROVES
2 OCTOBER 1928 - 28 OCTOBER 2019
Died peacefully and without pain
in husband Ken's arms after
65 happy years of marriage.
Beloved mother of Penny and Jennifer,
grandmother of Cate and Saoirse,
and mother-in-law of Suzanne.
.
The funeral service for Margaret will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
8 November 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Margaret's
memory may be made to
The Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019