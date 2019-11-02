Home
Margaret GROVES


1928 - 2019
Margaret GROVES Obituary
MARGARET GROVES

2 OCTOBER 1928 - 28 OCTOBER 2019



Died peacefully and without pain

in husband Ken's arms after

65 happy years of marriage.



Beloved mother of Penny and Jennifer,

grandmother of Cate and Saoirse,

and mother-in-law of Suzanne.

.



The funeral service for Margaret will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

8 November 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Margaret's

memory may be made to

The Royal Flying Doctor Service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
