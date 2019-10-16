|
|
Margaret Jean Mansfield
(nee Cameron)
19 December 1934 - 12 October 2019
Dearly loved wife of Garth for 59 years.
Loving mother of Stephen, Narelle and Jeremy,
mother-in law of Nick and Maree and
grandmother to Jordan, Timothy,
Madison and Majenta.
Daughter of Allan and Vera Cameron (dec.).
Much loved sister of Graham, Ian and Beverley,
sister-in-law of Joan and Bruce (dec.),
Trish and Margaret.
A kind, humble lady with deep love of family
giving tireless service to church, to music
and to the community.
Dearly loved by friends and colleagues
throughout her life and an inspiration to many.
'Dear family and friends I love and value you all. Thank you for a wonderful life. 84 great years'.
A Thanksgiving Service for the life of Margaret
will be held at Wesley Uniting Church,
20 National Circuit, Forrest on Saturday,
19 October 2019, commencing at 2 pm
Those who are coming are invited to
wear a splash of colour to mark
Margaret's love of life.
In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret's
memory may be made to the
Wesley Music Foundation (ACT).
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019