MARGARET JEAN MANSFIELD


1934 - 2019
Margaret Jean Mansfield

(nee Cameron)

19 December 1934 - 12 October 2019



Dearly loved wife of Garth for 59 years.

Loving mother of Stephen, Narelle and Jeremy,

mother-in law of Nick and Maree and

grandmother to Jordan, Timothy,

Madison and Majenta.

Daughter of Allan and Vera Cameron (dec.).

Much loved sister of Graham, Ian and Beverley,

sister-in-law of Joan and Bruce (dec.),

Trish and Margaret.



A kind, humble lady with deep love of family

giving tireless service to church, to music

and to the community.

Dearly loved by friends and colleagues

throughout her life and an inspiration to many.



'Dear family and friends I love and value you all. Thank you for a wonderful life. 84 great years'.



A Thanksgiving Service for the life of Margaret

will be held at Wesley Uniting Church,

20 National Circuit, Forrest on Saturday,

19 October 2019, commencing at 2 pm



Those who are coming are invited to

wear a splash of colour to mark

Margaret's love of life.



In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret's

memory may be made to the

Wesley Music Foundation (ACT).

Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019
