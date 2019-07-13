|
|
MARGARET JOAN KAROTAM
21 June 1930 - 4 July 2019
Singer, painter, gardener
Much loved and loving wife
of Elmar (dec), now reunited.
Most treasured mother and mother in law of
Jill and Brett, Colin and Vanessa.
Proudest Grandma of Ben (dec),
Amy, Callum, Aaron and Emily.
Beloved only child of
Colin and Win (both dec).
A cherished friend to so many.
You will forever be held in our hearts.
Now at peace
A celebration of the life of Margaret
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on THURSDAY 18 July 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
Please wear bright colours and
bring flowers from your garden to be
part of a tribute to Margaret.
A memorial service is to be held at
Ebenezer Church, NSW, at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019