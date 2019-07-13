Home
Margaret Joan KAROTAM


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Margaret Joan KAROTAM Obituary
MARGARET JOAN KAROTAM

21 June 1930 - 4 July 2019



Singer, painter, gardener



Much loved and loving wife

of Elmar (dec), now reunited.

Most treasured mother and mother in law of

Jill and Brett, Colin and Vanessa.

Proudest Grandma of Ben (dec),

Amy, Callum, Aaron and Emily.

Beloved only child of

Colin and Win (both dec).

A cherished friend to so many.



You will forever be held in our hearts.

Now at peace



A celebration of the life of Margaret

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on THURSDAY 18 July 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



Please wear bright colours and

bring flowers from your garden to be

part of a tribute to Margaret.



A memorial service is to be held at

Ebenezer Church, NSW, at a later date.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
