|
|
MARGARET KIRKPATRICK
21 July 1931 - 18 August 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Pines Living, Farrer.
Loved wife of Jim for 62 years.
Sadly missed by children and partners Annie and Brad, James and Margie, Fraser and Carolyn, Alison and Gary. Treasured Grandma to Wanda, Blair, Laine, Amy, Jack and Matt. Much loved by friends and family.
Thanks to the staff at Pines Living for
caring for Margaret.
By Margaret's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Margaret's life will be planned at a later date.
Forever in our Hearts.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019