Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCGARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MCGARN

Add a Memory
Margaret MCGARN Obituary
MARGARET HELEN McGARN

(Prosser)



Born on 10 December 1933.

Passed away peacefully on

29 February 2020.



Wife of Frank (dec).

Mum to Anthony, Margie and Sally.

Grandma/Gum to Chis, Evan,

Sam, Sally, Emily and Hughie.

GG to Don, Scarlett, Archie,

Florence, Elliot, Harrison and Bella.

Sister to David and Rae.

Aunt to Barry, Georgie, Helen,

Sue, Gareth and Sarah.

Friend to Wendy, Julie, Frank and Brett.



Sadly missed by her family

and many friends.



The funeral service for Margaret will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,

11 March 2020, commencing at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in

Margaret's memory to the

Cerebral Palsy Alliance or Guide Dogs

would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -