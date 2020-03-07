|
|
MARGARET HELEN McGARN
(Prosser)
Born on 10 December 1933.
Passed away peacefully on
29 February 2020.
Wife of Frank (dec).
Mum to Anthony, Margie and Sally.
Grandma/Gum to Chis, Evan,
Sam, Sally, Emily and Hughie.
GG to Don, Scarlett, Archie,
Florence, Elliot, Harrison and Bella.
Sister to David and Rae.
Aunt to Barry, Georgie, Helen,
Sue, Gareth and Sarah.
Friend to Wendy, Julie, Frank and Brett.
Sadly missed by her family
and many friends.
The funeral service for Margaret will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,
11 March 2020, commencing at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in
Margaret's memory to the
Cerebral Palsy Alliance or Guide Dogs
would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020