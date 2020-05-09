|
Margaret Patricia (Peg) CHALKER (nee Steele) 20 January 1928 - 3 May 2020 Passed away peacefully at Canberra Hospital. Loved wife of Bruce Donald Chalker (dec'd). Mother and mother-in-law of David and Margaret, Graham and Bev, Janelle, Ian and Elizabeth. Grandmother of Aidan and Jane, Caroline and Tony, Ciaron, Kate, Thomas, Harry, William; great grandmother of Alexandra, Will and Jade. We will all miss her. Thanks to doctors and staff at The Canberra Hospital for your kindness. Due to the Covid-19 distancing policy a small private funeral service will be held at Goldsmith Street Uniting Church. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020