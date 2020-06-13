|
|
MARGARET RUTH FRASER
(Ruth)
Born 25 March 1949.
Sadly passed away 3 June 2020.
Dearly loved Mother of Megan
and mother-in-law of Scott.
Much loved Nan of Hamish, Hugo and Charlie.
Beloved sister of Sally, Brian, John (dec),
Jennifer and Virginia (dec).
Sadly missed by her family and friends.
Forever in our hearts
In lieu of flowers a donation to the
Epilepsy Australia would be appreciated:
https://give.everydayhero.com/au/
in-memory-of-ruth-fraser
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020