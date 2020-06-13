Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ruth FRASER

Add a Memory
Margaret Ruth FRASER Obituary
MARGARET RUTH FRASER

(Ruth)



Born 25 March 1949.

Sadly passed away 3 June 2020.



Dearly loved Mother of Megan

and mother-in-law of Scott.

Much loved Nan of Hamish, Hugo and Charlie.



Beloved sister of Sally, Brian, John (dec),

Jennifer and Virginia (dec).

Sadly missed by her family and friends.



Forever in our hearts



In lieu of flowers a donation to the

Epilepsy Australia would be appreciated:



https://give.everydayhero.com/au/

in-memory-of-ruth-fraser



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -