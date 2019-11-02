Home
Margaret SIM

Margaret SIM Obituary
MARGARET JEAN SIM

21 December 1947 - 29 October 2019



Beloved wife of Michael for 51 years.

Loving mother of Jeff and Doug, and

cherished mother-in-law of Cherie and Nicole.

Loving Grandma to Brad, Angie,

Hamish and Oliver.

Sincere thanks to staff at

Canberra Region Cancer Centre and

Clare Holland House for their care.



The funeral service for Margaret will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

7 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

Margaret's memory may be made

to Clare Holland House.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
