|
|
MARGARET JEAN SIM
21 December 1947 - 29 October 2019
Beloved wife of Michael for 51 years.
Loving mother of Jeff and Doug, and
cherished mother-in-law of Cherie and Nicole.
Loving Grandma to Brad, Angie,
Hamish and Oliver.
Sincere thanks to staff at
Canberra Region Cancer Centre and
Clare Holland House for their care.
The funeral service for Margaret will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
7 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Margaret's memory may be made
to Clare Holland House.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019