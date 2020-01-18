Home
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Stutchbury Street
Page
View Map
Margaret WEBSTER


1931 - 2020
Margaret WEBSTER Obituary
MARGARET MARY WEBSTER (nee Brophy) 27 May 1931 - 14 January 2020 Beloved wife of Cec (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Bernie, Louise and David, Meg and Rai, Bede and Gab, Greg and Jeannette, Irene and Scott. Treasured Nanna and Great-Nanna. Sister of Greg and Jack (both dec), and loved member of the Brophy and Murphy clans. A woman of prayer called home to God. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Margaret will be celebrated in St Matthew's Catholic Church, Stutchbury Street, Page on Thursday, 23 January 2020, commencing at 1pm. Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
