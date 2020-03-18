Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Stutchbury Street
Page
View Map
MARGARET WILKINSON


1936 - 2020
MARGARET WILKINSON Obituary
MARGARET WILKINSON

5 September 1936 - 16 March 2020

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by family.



Dearly loved wife of Frank.

Loved and deeply cherished mother

of Fiona, Tony, Pauline and Fran.

Loved and loving mother-in-law of

Peter, Sarah, David and David.

Adored Nan to all her grandchildren

and great-grandchildren.



Sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and

carers for their extraordinary support,

which allowed us to share so many

blessed moments with Margaret.



Forever in our hearts



A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret

in St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Stutchbury Street, Page on Friday,

20 March 2020, commencing at 12:30pm.



In Margaret's memory, please feel free

to wear something bright.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
