|
|
MARGARET WILKINSON
5 September 1936 - 16 March 2020
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by family.
Dearly loved wife of Frank.
Loved and deeply cherished mother
of Fiona, Tony, Pauline and Fran.
Loved and loving mother-in-law of
Peter, Sarah, David and David.
Adored Nan to all her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and
carers for their extraordinary support,
which allowed us to share so many
blessed moments with Margaret.
Forever in our hearts
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret
in St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Stutchbury Street, Page on Friday,
20 March 2020, commencing at 12:30pm.
In Margaret's memory, please feel free
to wear something bright.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020