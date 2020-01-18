|
Margarida Maria Teresa Yvanovich 'Margaret' 9 August 1926 - 13 January 2020 Reunited with her beloved husband Philippe (dec) of 62 years. Much loved and loving Mum and Mother-in law of Marina (dec) and Bruce, Bruno and Jill, Gerard and Denisse Adored and proud Nana and Grandma of Philip, Amy, Isabel, Tessa, Will, Shaun, James and Paul Sincere thanks to doctors and staff of The Canberra Hospital and National Capital Private Hospital for their care. Special thanks to the staff of John Flynn House, St. Andrew's Village, Hughes for their dedicated care and support to Margaret. Our Gracious Lady is at rest; her work is done. A Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Strangways Street, Curtin on Thursday, 23 January 2020, commencing at 11 am. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rural Fire Services. Envelopes at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020