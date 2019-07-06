Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite BRANT-MERRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite BRANT-MERRETT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marguerite BRANT-MERRETT Obituary
MARGUERITE MARY FRANCES

BRANT-MERRETT

20.4.1933 - 26.6.2019



Beloved Mother of David.

Treasured Auntie to Lisa.

Grandma for Emily.



Reunited in joy and eternal happiness with all

those very many loved ones, lost in life,

now together in Paradise.



The funeral service for Marguerite will be

held in the Anglican Church of Christ Church,

Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan,

on TUESDAY 9 July 2019,

commencing at 11:00am.



At the conclusion of the service,

the commital will take place in

the Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

commencing at 1:30pm



At last awake from life, that insane

dream we take for waking now.

-Robert Browning



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.