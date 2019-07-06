|
|
MARGUERITE MARY FRANCES
BRANT-MERRETT
20.4.1933 - 26.6.2019
Beloved Mother of David.
Treasured Auntie to Lisa.
Grandma for Emily.
Reunited in joy and eternal happiness with all
those very many loved ones, lost in life,
now together in Paradise.
The funeral service for Marguerite will be
held in the Anglican Church of Christ Church,
Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan,
on TUESDAY 9 July 2019,
commencing at 11:00am.
At the conclusion of the service,
the commital will take place in
the Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
commencing at 1:30pm
At last awake from life, that insane
dream we take for waking now.
-Robert Browning
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019