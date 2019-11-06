|
|
MARIA DE GRAAF
(nee Allard)
3 November 1938, Amsterdam (Netherlands)
31 October 2019, Canberra
Much loved wife of Willem for almost 61 years.
Loving mother and mother-in-law
of Rudie (dec), Ron and Mandy, Rob,
Bill and Lorraine, and a loving Oma
of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sister and sister-in-law to
Pim and Joop (dec) Roosendaal,
Jopie Frenken (dec), Harry and Miep Allard,
Bill and Janet Allard, Bert and Lyn Allard,
Sonja and Alan Osborne.
Sister-in-law to Bill's family.
The family wishes to express its sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all staff at
'Hilly Oak' in the Bupa Calwell Nursing Home,
for the care and compassion shown
to Maria whilst she was there.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral
service of Maria in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell
tomorrow, Thursday, 7 November 2019,
commencing at 9am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019