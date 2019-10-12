|
|
Maria Galeff
20 October 1927 - 11 October 2019
Loving wife of Yordan (dec).
Mother of Chris, Bill and Helen.
Grandmother to Anne-marie, Joanne, Mark, Ben, Nikki, Rebecca, Sheree and A.J.
And great grandmother to all their children.
Will be missed by all.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service for Maria will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on Friday 18th October, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019