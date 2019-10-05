|
|
In Loving Memory of
MARIA MANKA JALOCHA
Born in Poland, 22 February 1927
Joined our Creator at 92 years of age, whilst surrounded by her loving family,
30 September 2019
A devoted wife of Zygmunt (dec).
Adored mother and mother-in-law of
Henryk Adam (dec) and Loreta.
A loving Nanna of Cheryl, Henry, Nicole, and their cousins Jennifer, Nico and Aldie.
Thank you to all the family members and friends who were there to care for Maria.
Our appreciation for you all will live on.
We also wish to thank the Pastoral Care of
Calvary Hospital, the homecare nurses,
carers and the medical staff,
who all cared greatly for Maria.
Requiem Mass in celebration of Maria's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church,
61 Boronia Dr, O'Connor
on THURSDAY 10th October 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow
in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019