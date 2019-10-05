Home
Maria JALOCHA


1927 - 2019
Maria JALOCHA Obituary
In Loving Memory of

MARIA MANKA JALOCHA

Born in Poland, 22 February 1927



Joined our Creator at 92 years of age, whilst surrounded by her loving family,

30 September 2019



A devoted wife of Zygmunt (dec).

Adored mother and mother-in-law of

Henryk Adam (dec) and Loreta.

A loving Nanna of Cheryl, Henry, Nicole, and their cousins Jennifer, Nico and Aldie.



Thank you to all the family members and friends who were there to care for Maria.

Our appreciation for you all will live on.



We also wish to thank the Pastoral Care of

Calvary Hospital, the homecare nurses,

carers and the medical staff,

who all cared greatly for Maria.



Requiem Mass in celebration of Maria's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church,

61 Boronia Dr, O'Connor

on THURSDAY 10th October 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow

in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
