Maria KAMENSKY


1932 - 2020
Maria KAMENSKY Obituary
MARIA KAMENSKY



Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by family on Wednesday,

13 May 2020 at the age of 87.



Loved Wife of Ivan (dec.).

Treasured Mother of Alena, Milos and Peter.

Loving Mother-in-law of Wayne,

Michelina and Libera.

Adored Grandmother of Lisa & Aaron,

Aaron, Alex & Skye, Claudia & ZoÃ«,

Oscar, Rachel and Natalie.

Beloved Great-Grandmother of

Lachlan and Emily.



A great loss to her family and friends.

A loving woman of integrity,

generosity and strength.



A private funeral will be held

with an interment ceremony to follow later.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020
