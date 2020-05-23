|
|
MARIA KAMENSKY
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by family on Wednesday,
13 May 2020 at the age of 87.
Loved Wife of Ivan (dec.).
Treasured Mother of Alena, Milos and Peter.
Loving Mother-in-law of Wayne,
Michelina and Libera.
Adored Grandmother of Lisa & Aaron,
Aaron, Alex & Skye, Claudia & ZoÃ«,
Oscar, Rachel and Natalie.
Beloved Great-Grandmother of
Lachlan and Emily.
A great loss to her family and friends.
A loving woman of integrity,
generosity and strength.
A private funeral will be held
with an interment ceremony to follow later.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020