White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Serbian Orthodox Church of St Sava
cnr Lambrigg and Longerenong Streets
Farrer
Maria KORDIC


1943 - 2019
Maria KORDIC Obituary
MARIA KORDIC

8 August 1943 - 2 December 2019



Beloved wife of Dusan (dec).

Cherished mother of Danilo,Natasa,

and mother-in-law of Steven.

Adored Baba of Chloe, Anastacia and Natalia.



In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.



The Funeral Service for Maria will be held in

the Serbian Orthodox Church of St Sava,

cnr Lambrigg and Longerenong Streets Farrer,

on WEDNESDAY, 11 December 2019

commencing at 10.30am.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan

Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
