|
|
MARIA KORDIC
8 August 1943 - 2 December 2019
Beloved wife of Dusan (dec).
Cherished mother of Danilo,Natasa,
and mother-in-law of Steven.
Adored Baba of Chloe, Anastacia and Natalia.
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
The Funeral Service for Maria will be held in
the Serbian Orthodox Church of St Sava,
cnr Lambrigg and Longerenong Streets Farrer,
on WEDNESDAY, 11 December 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan
Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.
