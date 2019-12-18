|
MOFFET, Maria Late of Reedy Creek, QLD Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 16th December 2019 Aged 80 years Much loved Wife of Gordon Treasured Mum of Paul and Shaun (dec) and Mother-in-law of Nikki To all who knew and loved Maria, her Family warmly invite you to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Parkview Chapel, Allambe Memorial Park, Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Nerang on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 11:30am Above And Beyond Funerals Rebecca Bailey - 07 5519 3544
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019