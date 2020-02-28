|
|
MARIA ROSA SPATOLISANO
Passed away peacefully at home
27 February 2020
Beloved wife of Vincenzo (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Joe and Valeria,
and mother-in-law of Mimme and Paul.
Precious Nonna to 8 and 'Nonna Grande' to 14.
A special thankyou to the doctors and carers who contributed to Rosa's quality of life.
A special person, a special face
Someone special we can never replace
Your memory is a keepsake
With which we will never part
God has you in his keeping
But we have you in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Rosa will be held in St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest, on Thursday,
5 March 2020, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Rosary will be recited at William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 at 6:30pm.
LUTTO IS NOT BEING HELD
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020