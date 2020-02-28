Home
MARIA ROSA SPATOLISANO

MARIA ROSA SPATOLISANO Obituary
MARIA ROSA SPATOLISANO

Passed away peacefully at home

27 February 2020



Beloved wife of Vincenzo (dec).

Dearly loved mother of Joe and Valeria,

and mother-in-law of Mimme and Paul.

Precious Nonna to 8 and 'Nonna Grande' to 14.



A special thankyou to the doctors and carers who contributed to Rosa's quality of life.



A special person, a special face

Someone special we can never replace

Your memory is a keepsake

With which we will never part

God has you in his keeping

But we have you in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Rosa will be held in St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest, on Thursday,

5 March 2020, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Rosary will be recited at William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 at 6:30pm.



LUTTO IS NOT BEING HELD



Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
