|
|
MARIA SALPAS
8 August 1931 - 12 August 2019
Beloved wife of Theodoros (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Nicoletta and Jim, Christina and Ian,
Anastasia and Vasili, and Gregoria.
Devoted and adored Yiayia of Michael, Eric,
Katrina, Theo, Sophia, Anthony, Melanie,
Giorgos, Iliana, Theodoris, Asimina
and great-grandson Theo.
Maria passed away peacefully
and will be in our hearts
and thoughts forever.
A special thank you to the carers and nurses in the Memory Support Unit at Goodwin Ainslie.
The funeral service for Maria will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
Gosse Street Kingston on Saturday,
17 August 2019, commencing at 1pm.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019