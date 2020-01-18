Home
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
St Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church
108 Sternberg Crescent
Wanniassa
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church
Maria (Maite) SING


1958 - 2020
Maria (Maite) SING Obituary
MAITE DIAMONON SINGH

02.11.1958 - 15.01.2020

Passed away suddenly



Much loved daughter of Teresita and

Victor Jr (dec).

Loving and cherished mother of Jacqueline,

Robert and Michael.

Adored and devoted Lola to Louie.

Dearly loved sister of Cholo, Chito and

Ricky (dec).

Dearly missed wife of Jasmer.



Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts



A Mass Service for Maite will be held in

St Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church

108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa

on FRIDAY, 24 January 2020.

A viewing will be at 9.30am,

followed by Mass at 10.30am.



Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
