|
|
MAITE DIAMONON SINGH
02.11.1958 - 15.01.2020
Passed away suddenly
Much loved daughter of Teresita and
Victor Jr (dec).
Loving and cherished mother of Jacqueline,
Robert and Michael.
Adored and devoted Lola to Louie.
Dearly loved sister of Cholo, Chito and
Ricky (dec).
Dearly missed wife of Jasmer.
Always in our thoughts
Forever in our hearts
A Mass Service for Maite will be held in
St Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church
108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa
on FRIDAY, 24 January 2020.
A viewing will be at 9.30am,
followed by Mass at 10.30am.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020