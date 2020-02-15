Home
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Marianne EYNON


1947 - 2020
MARIANNE EYNON

neÃ¨ Stierman

19 July 1947 - 13 February 2020



Loving daughter of Renate (dec) and Arie.

Beloved wife of Ken.

Adored mother and mother-in-law of Angelina & David and Michelle & Alan.

Cherished Oma of Imogen and Cameron.

Much loved sister of Richard (dec), Josephine and Ineke.



You will always remain in our hearts



The celebration of Marianne's life will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY

21 February 2020, commencing at 1:30PM.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Brain Tumour Alliance Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
