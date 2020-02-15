|
MARIANNE EYNON
neÃ¨ Stierman
19 July 1947 - 13 February 2020
Loving daughter of Renate (dec) and Arie.
Beloved wife of Ken.
Adored mother and mother-in-law of Angelina & David and Michelle & Alan.
Cherished Oma of Imogen and Cameron.
Much loved sister of Richard (dec), Josephine and Ineke.
You will always remain in our hearts
The celebration of Marianne's life will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY
21 February 2020, commencing at 1:30PM.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Brain Tumour Alliance Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020